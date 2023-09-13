How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New data on Vt. suicides recommends improved supports for those at risk

Vermont state health leaders are looking at how they can better help people who might be at...
Vermont state health leaders are looking at how they can better help people who might be at risk of suicide. - File photo(MGN)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state health leaders are looking at how they can better help people who might be at risk of suicide.

Some 246 Vermonters died by suicide in 2020 and 2021, and data from the Vermont Department of Health found nearly half experienced a crisis within the last two weeks of their lives.

About 65% had connected with a health care provider or service within a year of their death, and one-third had a primary care visit related to mental health within a year.

The health department thinks we can do more to prevent suicide.

“There are definitely systems work to be done to improve around better mental health and health care sectors. But really, every person, every organization, every community is impacted by suicide in Vermont, and it’s going to take all this coming together to address it,” said Stephanie Busch of the Vermont Health Department.

Health experts say they will work to improve suicide prevention messaging and to provide more access to services and follow-up care. That includes expanding programming for high-risk populations, training for first responders and improving data collection.

Click here to read the full report.

If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or text VT to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Giglio
Missing Vermont woman found dead
File image
Body of woman found under Rockingham bridge
A New Hampshire woman has died after a crash just outside the Franconia Notch State Park in...
New Hampshire woman dies in I-93 crash
Judith Giglio
Still no sign of missing Vermont woman after 4 days of searching
Police are investigating a crash between a state dump truck and an RV on Route 4 in Quechee.
Police investigating crash between dump truck and RV in Quechee

Latest News

Bridge editor Casandra Hemenway
The ‘Bridge,’ Montpelier’s free newspaper, fights to stay afloat after the flood
Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days' Anne Wallace Allen, who reported on the story in this...
The 'Bridge,' Montpelier's free newspaper, fights to stay afloat after the flood
Parts of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail are reopening this weekend, just as the trail is a finalist...
Lamoille Valley Rail Trail reopening, in the running for a national award
The University of Vermont's Fleming Museum of Art is turning its gaze to UVM faculty in a new...
New Fleming exhibit puts focus on UVM faculty