New data on Vt. suicides recommends improved supports for those at risk

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state health leaders are looking at how they can better help people who might be at risk of suicide.

Some 246 Vermonters died by suicide in 2020 and 2021, and data from the Vermont Department of Health found nearly half experienced a crisis within the last two weeks of their lives.

About 65% had connected with a health care provider or service within a year of their death, and one-third had a primary care visit related to mental health within a year.

The health department thinks we can do more to prevent suicide.

“There are definitely systems work to be done to improve around better mental health and health care sectors. But really, every person, every organization, every community is impacted by suicide in Vermont, and it’s going to take all this coming together to address it,” said Stephanie Busch of the Vermont Health Department.

Health experts say they will work to improve suicide prevention messaging and to provide more access to services and follow-up care. That includes expanding programming for high-risk populations, training for first responders and improving data collection.

Click here to read the full report.

If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or text VT to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.