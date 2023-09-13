How to help
New York woman suffers life threatening injuries in motorcycle crash

Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KEENE, NY. (WCAX) - New York State Police are investigating a serious crash in the town of Keene Monday.

They say around 4:15 p.m. they responded to the intersection of State Route 73 and Route 9N to a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash.

Police say Andrea Palermo, 35 of Vermontville, New York was driving south on Route 9N. They say she failed to yield to the right of way and hit Lynn Dewalt, 57 of Keene, New York.

Dewalt was riding a motorcycle, travelling northbound. She was airlifted to the hospital and is suffering life-threatening injuries.

