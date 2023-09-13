How to help
Plattsburgh eyesore to be demolished

A long-standing eyesore on Couch Street in Plattsburgh will soon be demolished.
By Alek LaShomb
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A long-standing eyesore on Couch Street in Plattsburgh will soon be demolished.

The home caught fire in 2013 and has been empty and mostly untouched since. Now, Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the home will likely be torn down by the owners within the next 90 days.

Rosenquest says taxpayers won’t be on the hook for any of the work and that the city will be reimbursed around $12,000 for costs incurred due to the fire. “We are looking forward to getting that building down and off that property to clean up that neighborhood a little bit, and potentially in the future have some new housing built there,” he said.

Rosenquest says there is a built-in caveat to the demolition agreement that will allow for high-density housing, even though the neighborhood has been rezoned as residential historic.

