Plattsburgh International Airport hosts new airline

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new airline is landing in Plattsburgh.

Breeze Airways will make getting to Orlando from the north country, a breeze. Non-stop service begins on November 28th.

Breeze markets themselves as a ‘nice low cost carrier’, offering comparatively cheap fares with a-la-carte services.

Airport officials say 150,000 passengers flew in and out of the airport last year, and this new addition will ensure that number climbs.

