Police investigating after suspicious man spotted near UVM

Police are investigating two suspicious incidents at the University of Vermont. - File photo
Police are investigating two suspicious incidents at the University of Vermont.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating two suspicious incidents at the University of Vermont.

UVM Police say they received two reports of a man parked near campus on Tuesday, motioning over women who were nearby and asking them to look inside his vehicle.

Police can not confirm yet whether both incidents involved the same man. However, the person in each case was a man in his 30s driving a blue SUV with bumper stickers.

The first incident occurred on Colchester Avenue, and the second in the area of Buell and South Willard streets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact UVM Police at 802-656-3473.

