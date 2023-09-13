Police say teen stole truck in New Hampshire and trailer in Vermont

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley teen faces multiple charges after police say he stole a commercial truck in New Hampshire and then a trailer in Vermont.

The stolen truck belongs to Eastman Trucking out of White River Junction, and the vehicle was taken from a yard in West Lebanon Tuesday night.

Police say the 17-year-old drove the truck from West Lebanon, New Hampshire, to St. Albans, Vermont, and hitched onto a trailer, then took off with the stolen rig and trailer.

Employees of Eastman Trucking told WCAX News they were able to track the truck using its GPS. When they found the vehicle at the Waterbury rest area on Interstate 89 Wednesday morning, they said the teen was sleeping in the driver’s seat. Employees disabled the truck until the police arrived.

Troopers say they took the juvenile, from Lebanon, into custody without incident.

The teen faces charges including grand larceny and aggravated operating without the owner’s consent. Police aren’t releasing his name because of his age.

