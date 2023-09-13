How to help
Settlement reached over Kurn Hattin abuse claims

There is a settlement in a case involving allegations of abuse at a Vermont boarding school.
There is a settlement in a case involving allegations of abuse at a Vermont boarding school. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a settlement in a case involving allegations of abuse at a Vermont boarding school.

An independent investigation into Kurn Hattin in Westminster has revealed that multiple claims of physical and sexual abuse-- some going back decades-- were credible.

The nonprofit school and residential home says it has now reached settlements with more than 90% of the former students who made the allegations. At least 30 students came forward. And Kurn Hattin apologized to any child harmed in their care.

The details of the settlement have not yet been released.

The state launched its own investigation earlier this year and allowed the school to remain open.

Kurn Hattin says it’s working on training and protocols to protect vulnerable children.

