BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A traffic alert for you this morning. Route 5 in Barton will be closed for an emergency culvert replacement.

It begins at 8:00 this morning. Route 5 will be fully closed from May Farm Road and Boudreau Lane.

It will be entirely closed until Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.