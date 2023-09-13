Vermont communities to receive USDA rural development grants

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Five Vermont communities are set to receive grant money from the USDA.

The USDA’s ‘Community Facilities Grants’ are designed to support and strengthen rural development.

$914,000 will go towards projects in Hardwick, Castleton, Greensboro, Cabot, and Lyndonville.

Some of those projects include library expansions and renovations, much needed nursing home repairs, and purchase of a styrofoam recycling machine.

