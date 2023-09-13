Vermont DMV’s pandemic-era appointment system draws mixed reviews from customers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont attempted to remedy the problem of long DMV wait times by creating an appointment-based system during the pandemic.

At 7:30 a.m. on a Tuesday, more than a dozen people are lined up outside South Burlington’s DMV 15 minutes before it opens.

First in line is Warren Chase of Monkton registering a trailer. He made sure he arrived early to avoid an extensive wait.

“It’s been bad for a while. It was too last minute to get an appointment, so I just came down,” said Chase. He was in and out in about 20 minutes.

“That’s as good as you’re gonna get,” said Chase.

Vermont’s DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli says roughly 56% of walk-ins are served in 30 minutes or less statewide. But wait time varies depending on staffing, and Minoli says DMV employees can be reassigned to another office when low staffing is a concern.

That’s why they encourage appointments, saying that roughly 96% of those with appointments typically get served in 30 minutes or less statewide.

That’s true for Ahmed Abdulkhaliq of South Burlington, who made an appointment a week ago.

“The wait time takes longer, so we wanted to be ready and not waste time,” said Abdulkhaliq.

However, securing a timely appointment proved to be challenging for many people in line.

Rick Lunt of Charlotte needs his registration by the end of the week and tried to make an appointment the day before.

“The first appointment was going to be in October, and I didn’t wanna wait that long,” said Lunt.

Gordon Giffin is also walking in for a registration, saying he also checked the day before, and there wasn’t availability until the end of the month.

“It’s way further out than I would have expected. Even Montpelier is that far. I remember doing business with a company and being able to get an appointment that afternoon. It doesn’t happen anymore,” said Giffin.

Channel 3′s search for a registration appointment online Tuesday morning found eight out of 10 locations weren’t available until the end of September, or in Dummerston, the end of October.

But -- Minoli says appointment availability can change by the hour. Schedule availability is built 60 days in advance based on the planned staffing of that office.

Minoli says the different types of appointments can have different wait times, and scheduled appointments are handled before walk-ins.

She says they will also continue to expand online services.

For example, some services like Registration Renewal can be done online with an estimated wait of four to six business days for documentation to arrive in the mail.

