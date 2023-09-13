How to help
Vt. congressional delegation seeks more FEMA funds, tips for rejected applicants

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON. (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation is looking for more funding from FEMA.

Sanders, Welch, and Balint sent a letter to the Senate and House Appropriations Committee to call for more recovery money.

They asked for the FEMA cap to be increased for hazard mitigation and asked that loans from the Small Business Administration be forgivable.

They also called for expanded U.S. Department of Agriculture grants and retroactive eligibility to enroll in the noninsured crop disaster assistance program to support Vermont farmers.

For Vermonters whose applications got rejected by FEMA, there could be a chance to try again.

Some of the common reasons for ineligibility are that the damage was covered by insurance, it didn’t make the house unsafe to live in, or some documents were missing from the application.

You must write a letter to appeal within 60 days of the FEMA rejection in order to have your application be reconsidered.

