BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After another grey, cool, wet day - a lot like it was on Monday - we will again be clearing out the skies and headed for a day with more sunshine on Thursday. But it will still be a bit on the cool side for this time of year. One welcome change, though, will be a big drop in the humidity - finally!

Friday will also be a nice, late summer day with a good deal of sunshine and comfortable humidity. But we will start to see some high thin clouds moving in from the southeast - the outer fringe clouds of Hurricane Lee, which will be making its way northward on its way to the Canadian Maritimes.

Lee will be closest to the northeast mid-to-late day Saturday. During the afternoon & evening, we will get some breezy conditions out of the north from the outer edge of Lee. The wind will not be anything to be very much concerned about, but it will be noticeable - generally 10 to 20 mph in the Champlain Valley, and as much as 20 to 30 mph gusts closer to the Connecticut River Valley. There will be little if any rain from Lee. Again, any best chances will be the farther east you are, near the Connecticut River Valley and into New Hampshire. Any rain will be fairly light - a few hundredths of an inch to around 1/4″.

Lee will be out of here on Sunday, which is looking like another fine day.

A frontal system will bring more showers on Monday, but then it will be clearing out again after that, for what looks like a decent stretch of nice weather.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to keep a close eye on the track of Hurricane Lee, and we will keep you up-to-date with any late changes, on-air and online. -Gary

