BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday! Showers will fill in through the morning hours today, giving way to on-and-off showers through the early afternoon. Clouds and showers also keep us cooler through our Wednesday, with high temperatures capped in the 60s for most places across the area. All said and done, most places should run between .25′ and .75 of new rain, but where heavier downpours set up, those places could approach the 1″ mark. We should all begin to dry things out later this evening. Clouds clear tonight, and falling dewpoints set us up for a cooler night, with most places falling back into the upper 40s and 50s for overnight lows.

We’ll dry things out as we close out the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday look rather pleasant with a mixture of sun and clouds. A spot shower cannot be ruled off for Thursday, but most should stay dry. We’ll again see a cooler day with daytime highs in the 60s on Thursday. Friday, temperatures begin to rebound back into the lower 70s.

As we head towards Friday evening and Saturday, we begin to track the possible impacts of Lee on our weather. Right now, eventual landfall Saturday evening looks likely between coastal Main and western Nova Scotia. What does that mean for us? Right now, not a whole lot. We should see cloud cover Friday night through Saturday. Winds could gust upwards of 30-40 MPH at times and could be a tad stronger along the upper elevations. Most of us should stay relatively dry right now, but the Connecticut River Valley and far eastern portions of our area could get in on a few rain showers. We get in some more rain with a slight shift to the west. A shift to the east, we all should stay dry.

Nonetheless, your MAX Advantage Weather Team will closely monitor Lee and its expected path. We will keep you up-to-date with the latest on Lee, on-air and online.

-Peter Kvietkauskas

