#12 UVM previews Harvard

Cats defeated Crimson 2-1 in 2022
By Michael Dugan
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As conference play nears, the 12th-ranked UVM men’s soccer team hits the road on Saturday to face Harvard.

Last year’s contest between these two was knotted at one goal apiece until the 85th minute, when Yaniv Bazini buried the game-winner. Bazini and head coach Rob Dow remember the game well, and know the importance of the match-up this time around.

“I remember that it was a tough game,” Bazini said. “We played good, and after a red card that they got, we scored in the last five minutes. It’s always a tight game, and we hope that this time we won’t make it tight, and we’ll control the game from the first moment.”

“I remember last year we played them somewhat early, right around this time of year, and they went on to get some really good results, big results in the region,” Dow said. “We’re expecting some of those same results from Harvard. So when you talk about a team that’s important to beat on the road, that comes up in conversation at the end of the year, I think this one...we schedule this to make us better and position ourselves nationally.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

