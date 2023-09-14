At 151st Tunbridge World’s Fair, agriculture still the star of the show

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Tunbridge World’s Fair has everything you would expect-- rides, games and that great fair food. But the first day of the fair every year is all about agriculture and the machines that used to be used on the farm.

Antique Hill is a big hit for the students.

“I do like the history,” said Ryan Smith of Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Ryan Smith and his crew are from the Hanover Street School in Lebanon.

“We learned about the old schoolhouse and all the old stuff, like the water pump and stuff like that,” he said.

“I am learning about Vermont history,” said Pike Smith from Berlin Elementary, who is not related to Ryan.

It’s Pike’s first time here. He says he would spend every school day at the fair if he could.

“It’s really fun, you get to explore new things. I just had fried dough for the first time ever in my life,” he said.

Yes, the Tunbridge World’s Fair has that classic fair food and plenty of rides, but the access to the animals is what sets this fair apart.

“My daughter used to show sheep here at the Tunbridge Fair years and years ago,” said Blaise Smith, Pike’s mom.

Nearly 90 schools are represented on this Agriculture Education Day with roughly 2,000 students, some of whom may drive by a farm every day but have never stepped foot on one.

“They get to experience ways that their grandparents had grown up. A lot of technology advancement. They get to see what it was like before computers,” Blaise Smith said.

The first- and third-grade classes from the White River Elementary School in South Royalton were there Thursday.

“If we wanted to bring our students on the field trip today to Agriculture Education Day, we had to enter something in the fair,” said Tiffany Bates, a teacher at White River Elementary.

Mrs. Bates’ class made apple butter. She is also showing her family’s goats, and 4-H students will be at the fair showing animals all through the weekend.

“I think it is really important to teach the kids all the things they can do, hands-on where they live,” Mrs. Bates said.

Live music will be playing throughout the four-day event. The fair runs through Sunday.

