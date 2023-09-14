How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

AG investigation: Jail denied inmate an abortion for weeks

Jefferson County jail
Jefferson County jail(WWNY)
By Ron Robertson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Officials at the Jefferson County jail denied reproductive health care to a pregnant inmate for weeks.

That’s the finding of an investigation by the New York state Attorney General Letitia James’ office.

The investigation showed that the woman, why was incarcerated on August 18, 2022, was not given a pregnancy test in her initial medical screening, something that’s required under state law.

The woman, identified only as KM, found out she was pregnant during a sick call on October 25.

That’s when she told jail staff she wanted an abortion.

The abortion, according to the attorney general’s findings, was delayed by jail staff until almost a month after KM requested it.

Abortion procedures were scheduled for November 7 and November 14 and canceled without any reason given.

KM, according to the attorney general’s report, was pressured to not have the abortion and was told by a jail sergeant that the jail did not want to pay for the procedure.

At this point, KM was 21 weeks pregnant. State law allows abortions up to 24 weeks without requiring a medical reason for terminating a pregnancy, such as a fetus that’s not viable or a condition that threatens the life or health of the mother.

KM received abortion care on November 20 and 21, 27 days after she requested it and about two weeks after the first canceled appointment.

Colleen O’Neill was sheriff at the time. She declined to comment. The sheriff’s office runs the jail.

Current Sheriff Peter Barnett signed an agreement with the AG’s office that the jail would develop policies and procedures in line with state laws, including a pregnancy test when an inmate is jailed and providing appropriate reproductive health care.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Giglio
Missing Vermont woman found dead
An Upper Valley teen faces multiple charges after police say he stole a commercial truck in New...
Police say teen stole truck in New Hampshire and trailer in Vermont
Police are investigating two suspicious incidents at the University of Vermont. - File photo
Police investigating after suspicious man spotted near UVM
Classes were canceled Wednesday at the Coventry Village School after carbon monoxide exposure...
Carbon monoxide exposure sends Vermont students to hospital
Crews battle flames at the Mill River Lumber building
North Clarendon lumber mill damaged in fire

Latest News

The U.S.-Canada border crossing in Derby Line is closed because of a suspicious package. - File...
Suspicious package closes US-Canada border crossing in Derby Line
The foundation of a house remains crumbled in Highland Falls, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2023, following...
As climate risks increase, New York could require flood disclosures in home sales
Denise Reilly-Hughes and Jason Batchelder - File photo
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott appoints 2 to lead key state agencies
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says a new bipartisan bill will help address the nation’s shortage...
New Sanders bill to address nation’s shortage of health care workers
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says a new bipartisan bill will help address the nation's shortage...
New Sanders bill to address nation's shortage of health care workers