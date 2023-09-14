Bakery whipping up a whopper of a whoopie pie for weekend festival

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - At Dream Maker Bakers in Killington, this week is all about whoopie pies! Inside, the mixers are running nonstop.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: So how long have you been making the filling for?

Darcie Malkin/Dream Maker Bakers: Four days.

Thursday, Malkin is in charge of making the filling-- 400 pounds of it.

Darcie Malkin: We should be about 10 pounds over our goal which is perfect.

Cat Viglienzoni: Does that mean you’re going to have a 710-pound whoopie pie?

Darcie Malkin: That’s what we’re hoping! We’re hoping for more.

That’s right. They’re making a 700-pound whoopie pie! It’ll be the showpiece at this Saturday’s second annual Rutland Whoopie Pie Festival. Owner Megan Wagner is on a mission to make it happen.

“We always leave buffer room to prepare. Things in baking can only be predicted so much,” Wagner said.

She’s been working on this since last year’s festival, where she says their ponderous pie tipped the scales at 546 pounds. Three months ago, she began putting the ingredients together to make it happen, but this week was go time.

Their second cake layer is ready for the nerve-wracking step of flipping it out of the massive pan. At 150 pounds of cake in a layer, the key to this recipe is teamwork.

Wagner says colossal cakes come with raised risks, but it’s go big or go home.

There are still a few steps left before this whopping whoopie pie is ready for the festival on Saturday. Before that festival, the bakers competing are also going to need a lot of smaller-scale sweets.

Not surprisingly, Dream Maker Bakers is going big, too, on the whoopie pie samples that festival attendees will taste to pick the winners. They’re making five flavors: classic chocolate, their signature Funfetti, apple cider doughnut, the Elvis-- which is banana, peanut butter and candied bacon-- and s’mores.

But the big confection won’t go to waste after it’s shown off this Saturday. After festival attendees eat their fill, the rest will go to local food shelves.

“At first I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a lot of sugar. I hope they don’t mind.’ But then I thought about it and I said, ‘How often do they get a complete sweet treat made from scratch with love at places like that?’ And it does feel really good to know that people that don’t always get to enjoy those things are going to get a chance to enjoy them,” Wagner said.

Here are some fun numbers for you: There are 100 pounds of flour in the cake and 180 eggs. In the filling, there are 180 pounds of powdered sugar, and 72 pounds each of shortening, butter and marshmallow fluff. And those aren’t even all the ingredients.

If you want to see it when it’s finished, they will be unveiling it at 4 p.m. on Saturday. The festival itself starts at noon in downtown Rutland. You’ll find me and some of my colleagues there tasting our way through samples!

Related Story:

Rutland celebrates Whoopie Pie

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.