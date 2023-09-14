‘Celebrity’ servers waiting tables for Ronald McDonald House fundraiser

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - An annual benefit for Burlington’s Ronald McDonald House was underway Thursday evening at the Waterworks restaurant in Winooski.

A bunch of local celebrities will be servers as part of the wait-a-thon if you go there for dinner.

WCAX Chief Meteorologist Gary Sadowsky is there along with WCAX General Manager Jay Barton, who is one of tonight’s celebrity servers. The servers are all competing to get the most tips, which will all go to the Ronald McDonald House.

The Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home for families of critically ill children undergoing medical treatment.

