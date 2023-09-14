Come on down! ‘The Price is Right Live’ is coming to Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you ready to come on down? You could be the next contestant on “The Price is Right Live” road show, which is coming to the Flynn in Burlington on Sept. 26.

The host of “The Price is Right Live” is Todd Newton. Our Cat Viglienzoni talked to him to find out how the live version of the popular game show will work. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

