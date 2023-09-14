How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Come on down! ‘The Price is Right Live’ is coming to Burlington

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you ready to come on down? You could be the next contestant on “The Price is Right Live” road show, which is coming to the Flynn in Burlington on Sept. 26.

The host of “The Price is Right Live” is Todd Newton. Our Cat Viglienzoni talked to him to find out how the live version of the popular game show will work. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

Click here for more information and tickets.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Giglio
Missing Vermont woman found dead
An Upper Valley teen faces multiple charges after police say he stole a commercial truck in New...
Police say teen stole truck in New Hampshire and trailer in Vermont
Police are investigating two suspicious incidents at the University of Vermont. - File photo
Police investigating after suspicious man spotted near UVM
Classes were canceled Wednesday at the Coventry Village School after carbon monoxide exposure...
Carbon monoxide exposure sends Vermont students to hospital
Colchester Middle School
Shooting threat that closed Colchester schools deemed not credible

Latest News

Winooski Police Chief Rick Hebert
Winooski police chief planning to retire
Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the search for Plattsburgh's next police chief is nearing an end. -...
Mayor says search for next Plattsburgh police chief nearing an end
At Dream Maker Bakers in Killington, this week is all about whoopie pies!
Bakery whipping up a whopper of a whoopie pie for weekend festival
A sweet spectacle returns to Rutland this weekend. Our Cat Viglienzoni met a team of bakers...
Bakery whipping up a whopper of a whoopie pie for weekend festival