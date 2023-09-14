How to help
Dartmouth men’s basketball team files petition to unionize

Men’s basketball players at Dartmouth College have filed a petition to unionize. - File photo
Men’s basketball players at Dartmouth College have filed a petition to unionize. - File photo(WCAX)
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Men’s basketball players at Dartmouth College have filed a petition to unionize.

The application was filed Wednesday with the National Labor Relations Board by the Local 560 union based out of Hanover, New Hampshire.

A group of 15 players is involved, managers and supervisors are not included.

National outlets report that this marks the first time a Division One team in the NCAA has filed a petition to unionize.

In a statement, Dartmouth College officials said they are “carefully considering the petition with the aim of responding promptly yet thoughtfully in accordance with Dartmouth’s educational mission and priorities.”

