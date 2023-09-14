Derby, VT teenager swims across English Channel

DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont teenager became the youngest person to join the Triple Crown club after swimming across the English Channel last Wednesday.

16 year-old Margaret Rivard completed the 20.5 Mile swim from England to France in 13 hours and 37 minutes.

Margaret Rivard and her sister, Vera, have swam their whole lives.

When Vera swam the English channel, Margaret knew it was something she wanted to do as well.

So - at 1 a.m. England time - Margaret began her swim.

She pushed through some fairly cold, and rocky waters to finish.

She says she kept telling herself to not give up.

“I also have a saying my entire life that I actually have on the necklace that I’m wearing. It’s it’s ‘never give up’,” Margaret Rivard said.

Margaret Rivard started swimming at just three years old - and hasn’t given up since.

“It’s just so much fun to be in the water be part of the water,” Margaret said. All the people around you are so nice and I don’t know I just love to swim.”

A love which helped her swim her way into the Triple Crown Club -- meaning she swam the 28.5 Mile Manhattan Island Marathon, the 20 mile Catalina Channel and the roughly 21 mile English Channel.

“I was definitely a little nervous. before I started, but I think that’s meant to be normal that nervousness,” Margaret said. “But I don’t know I was really excited because I knew I trained for I trained as much as I could and just tried to get as ready as I could for it.”

Margaret splits here time between her homes in derby, VT and Springfield, NH.

She says both places are near lakes, where she swims for hours to prepare as part of her training.

Swimming with her sister Vera - who completed her Triple Crown back in 2020.

“It would definitely it definitely helped for me to train in the different conditions that I did,” Margaret said. [I try] to get out even if it’s like rainy, sunny, tried to do it and was windy or every condition.”

Margaret and Vera’s parents are by their sides every stroke of the way.

They join them in boats next to the girls as they pursue the long distances.

Margaret’s mom Darcie says her daughter’s accomplishment hasn’t really sunk in yet.

“It takes a lot of work to get here, and it takes a lot of work to like even think that’s a possibility,” Darcie Rivard said. “So that was the thing that was really important to me, I love that she was able to set a goal, work towards it and then finally get to reach it, so that was really exciting.”

Margaret says she doesn’t have any plans for longer swims at the moment.

She says she’s going to take some time to soak in the achievement, before planning her next big swim.

She’ll return back to New England and continue swimming for the Concord, NH YMCA swim team.

