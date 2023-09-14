Entire Colchester School District closed amid threat to middle school

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - No school for students in the Colchester School District this morning.

Police say that decision was made out of an abundance of caution following a threat of violence at the middle school.

We don’t have details right now on the nature of that threat, but according to Colchester Police, the entire district will be closed so they can investigate.

The closure includes all athletics, clubs, and extracurriculars, as well as the Parks & Rec childcare program and the open house at the high school.

In the meantime, the police would like to hear from anyone with information that could help with the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.