Health care regulators strike down UVM Medical Center’s proposed budget

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s largest hospital is reacting to regulators trimming its plans to charge more for health care.

The University of Vermont Medical Center wanted to raise the rate they charge commercial insurance by 10% this year. They said it was to account for the rising cost of delivering care.

But the Green Mountain Care Board which regulates hospital budgets, approved a 3.1% increase instead.

That means the cost of your health care is increasing, just not as fast.

Staffing shortages, inflation, an aging population, prescription drugs and mental health are all driving up the cost of care.

In their decision, regulators also asked the hospital to look for places in the budget for savings and report back in three months.

It’s not yet clear what this means for the hospital. They can make money by seeing more patients or charging more for services, or save money by making cuts.

In a statement, the hospital said: “We are beginning the process of reviewing the impact of today’s decision. When the Board’s detailed written orders are delivered later this month, we will carefully review them to determine what they mean for our patients, employees and community.”

Regulators will make decisions on the Central Vermont Medical Center, Porter Hospital and others on Friday.

Related Stories:

Health care regulators consider double-digit budget increases at some Vt. hospitals

Vermont health insurance rates to go up next year

Vt. hospitals urge regulators to sign off on budget requests

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.