How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Health care regulators strike down UVM Medical Center’s proposed budget

The UVM Medical Center
The UVM Medical Center(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s largest hospital is reacting to regulators trimming its plans to charge more for health care.

The University of Vermont Medical Center wanted to raise the rate they charge commercial insurance by 10% this year. They said it was to account for the rising cost of delivering care.

But the Green Mountain Care Board which regulates hospital budgets, approved a 3.1% increase instead.

That means the cost of your health care is increasing, just not as fast.

Staffing shortages, inflation, an aging population, prescription drugs and mental health are all driving up the cost of care.

In their decision, regulators also asked the hospital to look for places in the budget for savings and report back in three months.

It’s not yet clear what this means for the hospital. They can make money by seeing more patients or charging more for services, or save money by making cuts.

In a statement, the hospital said: “We are beginning the process of reviewing the impact of today’s decision. When the Board’s detailed written orders are delivered later this month, we will carefully review them to determine what they mean for our patients, employees and community.”

Regulators will make decisions on the Central Vermont Medical Center, Porter Hospital and others on Friday.

Related Stories:

Health care regulators consider double-digit budget increases at some Vt. hospitals

Vermont health insurance rates to go up next year

Vt. hospitals urge regulators to sign off on budget requests

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Giglio
Missing Vermont woman found dead
An Upper Valley teen faces multiple charges after police say he stole a commercial truck in New...
Police say teen stole truck in New Hampshire and trailer in Vermont
Police are investigating two suspicious incidents at the University of Vermont. - File photo
Police investigating after suspicious man spotted near UVM
Classes were canceled Wednesday at the Coventry Village School after carbon monoxide exposure...
Carbon monoxide exposure sends Vermont students to hospital
Colchester Middle School
Shooting threat that closed Colchester schools deemed not credible

Latest News

Men’s basketball players at Dartmouth College have filed a petition to unionize. - File photo
Dartmouth men’s basketball team files petition to unionize
Kirby Dunn
HomeShare Vermont executive director retires after 23 years
This week marks the end of 23 years at HomeShare Vermont for executive director Kirby Dunn, who...
HomeShare Vermont executive director retires after 23 years
The first day of the Tunbridge World's Fair every year is all about agriculture and the...
At 151st Tunbridge World’s Fair, agriculture still the star of the show
A school shooting threat put Colchester police on alert and led to the cancellation of classes...
Shooting threat that closed Colchester schools deemed not credible