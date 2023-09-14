How to help
Hochul calls on New Yorkers to get new COVID vaccine

Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling on New Yorkers to get the COVID shot this cold and flu season. - File photo(Source: WALB)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling on New Yorkers to get the COVID shot this cold and flu season.

Hochul says hospitalizations are on the rise again, and the new vaccine is billed to be effective against new strains.

“This is a new vaccine built specifically to match these circulating strains. So it doesn’t matter if you’ve already been vaccinated. Take no comfort in that. Thank you for getting vaccinated in the past, but that is not protecting you today. So here’s the simple message: New Yorkers, get the vaccine that is the best way by far to protect yourself,” said Hochul, D-New York.

The new vaccine should be available in New York over the next few days.

The Vermont Department of Health said the new vaccine should be available here in the coming weeks.

