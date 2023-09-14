How Vermont helps new refugees resettle in the state

GUILFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Roughly 300 Afghan refugees have resettled in Vermont since the Taliban took control over Afghanistan a little over 2 years ago.

Sohalia escaped the war in Afghanistan by moving to Vermont in early 2022 amidst the Taliban takeover, leaving 12 family members behind. She says leaving was traumatic, and bouncing between housing at first was difficult.

Sohalia finally felt peace after meeting her host mother in Guilford.

“She really taught me, she really did a lot for me, which was the greatest thing I’ve ever imagined still living with her. I’m hoping in my life, I could return to her in a way that can return what she did for me,” said Sohalia.

While in Afghanistan, Sohaila received her bachelor’s degree in English. It was this education that allowed her to a job as a refugee leadership coordinator at the Ethiopian Community Development Council in Brattleboro, one of two locations statewide helping with resettlement efforts.

“I look at the refugees and determine how many difficulties they have. I want to be wise of them, I want to help them to have equal rights in the community, help them to be more self-sufficient, and develop them in their life,” said Sohalia.

Sohalia is now pursuing her master’s, an opportunity many Afghan women have never had in their home country.

To help refugees get or continue their education, Patrick Leduc of VSAC says the school is using $50 thousand in state money to help around 50 take that next step in Vermont.

“Sometimes that academic experience is almost impossible to get evidence of. So we start working with them to figure out - what is the path you want to be on?” said Leduc.

For younger immigrants, Vermont refugee office director Tracy Dolan of the Vermont Refugee Office says schools across the state are helping with integration and literacy rates. They are already living and going to school here, and Dolan says Vermont is poised to welcome more Afghan refugees despite the state’s low housing stock. She says some landlords will work with refugee organizations, and host families like Sohalia’s have stepped up too.

“You will find sometimes it’s former refugee families who are opening up and saying, why don’t you come and stay with me for a little while? But it’s also families who don’t have that background, who might have been born and raised in Vermont, also helping out. Occasionally because the housing market is so tight, sometimes they need to be put in a hotel for a few weeks or a few days or maybe an Airbnb,” said Dolan.

Back in Guilford, Sohalia is thousands of miles away from her home but still sends money back to her dozen family members. Despite the distance, she considers herself lucky.

“I have friends all over the United States of America. The support, the attention we have in Vermont, we could not find in any other place in the United States of America,” said Sohalia.

Dolan tells us the target number of refugees to take in Vermont on a nationwide scale is around 400, but notes we have not reached that goal primarily because of overseas issues.

