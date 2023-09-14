How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 4

A grieving father's message about overdoses among teens. Family wants answers after mother's death in jail. Plus, a student's inspiration to beat a diagnosis.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father shares the pain of losing a son to a fentanyl overdose, while addiction experts explain new developments in treatment. Plus, a family wants answers after a mother dies in a jail cell. Then, how to spot if a picture posted online is real or fake, and a young student is inspired to overcome a diagnosis thanks to a coach.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Giglio
Missing Vermont woman found dead
An Upper Valley teen faces multiple charges after police say he stole a commercial truck in New...
Police say teen stole truck in New Hampshire and trailer in Vermont
Classes were canceled Wednesday at the Coventry Village School after carbon monoxide exposure...
Carbon monoxide exposure sends Vermont students to hospital
Police are investigating two suspicious incidents at the University of Vermont. - File photo
Police investigating after suspicious man spotted near UVM
Crews battle flames at the Mill River Lumber building
North Clarendon lumber mill damaged in fire