Mayor says search for next Plattsburgh police chief nearing an end

By Alek LaShomb
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Mayor Chris Rosenquest says the search for Plattsburgh’s next police chief is nearing an end.

Bud York is currently acting as interim police chief but he has plans to run a write-in campaign this fall for sheriff in Warren County.

Rosenquest previously looked for outside candidates to be the city’s next top cop, but now says he has an internal candidate in mind for the position. He says he will be discussing the choice at a city meeting next week and will have the pick before the Common Council within the next few weeks.

“This is something that a lot of people that first came about and had concerns about hiring a police chief said no, we want someone internally. We do have talent. We spent the last year and a half cleaning up the department, making sure the right people are in the right spots. We are still considering putting forth that candidate, a candidate in front of the council,” said Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh.

Rosenquest’s last pick for police chief was Vermont State Police Capt. Mike Manley, which was voted down 5-1.

