New painting unveiled in newly reopened state office building post floods

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A gathering in Montpelier had a dual purpose: commemorating women’s suffrage and celebrating the reopening of the first state office building after July’s historic flooding.

The light of truth upon them, is a painting commissioned by the Vermont Suffrage Centennial Alliance to commemorate women’s voting and the hundredth anniversary of the 19th amendment…

And Wednesday, people flocked to the secretary of state’s office in high spirits to commemorate the legacies of some of the movement’s most prominent figures.

“As a woman and as Vermont’s chief elections officer. I think it’s particularly inspiring now to have these, these women leaders these, these forbearers who came in in front of me to be able to inspire the work that we do here,” said Vt. Secretary of State, Sarah

“These women were more than just activists. They were rebels, agitators, and warriors. Members of the BIPOC community for whom access to vocals are in so many ways,” said Cynthia Cagle, the artist of the piece.

Cagle says her painting showcases the perseverance of Indigenous, Black, Latina and Asian women who stood up in the face of injustice in both the state of Vermont and across the country.

“Having the opportunity to paint these incredible women and help tell the story of voting rights has been a tremendous gift. For me the painting is not a celebration of history. It is a demand a declaration that in no uncertain terms we will allow the continued disenfranchisement of women in this country,” said Cagle.

The installation of the piece also coincides with the reopening of the secretary of state’s office building. the first of Montpelier’s capitol complex able to reopen since the July floods. Secretary Copeland Hanzas says the installation of the piece feels like a fresh start.

“Hard won not done. the echoes of that to our flood recovery. We know that so many of our friends and neighbors and our businesses still need a lot of help and still have a long way to go. And so, our hearts are with them, and we will be there to help you along the way. But for this moment, we’re going to celebrate our return to our little space and celebrating it with a nod to our grandmothers is particularly poignant today.”

