No School Thursday at all Colchester Schools due to threat
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Colchester Police Department says they received reports of a threat of violence made towards Colchester Middle School Wednesday.
They say they are working with the school district to create a plan to keep students and staff safe.
Out of an abundance of caution, all Colchester schools will be closed Thursday.
The closure includes all athletics, clubs, and other co-curriculars, the ACE Childcare Program, and the Opera House that was scheduled at Colchester High School.
