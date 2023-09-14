How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Police officer fatally shot in Iowa; suspect arrested

Officers arrested 43-year-old Kyle Ricke, of Algona, Iowa, just before midnight. Ricke is...
Officers arrested 43-year-old Kyle Ricke, of Algona, Iowa, just before midnight. Ricke is accused of shooting an Algona police officer on Wednesday night. He was booked in the Brown County Jail in Minnesota.(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGONA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - Law enforcement agencies confirm a police officer in Iowa has died after being shot by a suspect later arrested in Minnesota.

In a news conference Thursday, officials said the officer who died was 33-year-old Kevin Cram, who had served with the Algona Police Department since 2015.

The Iowa State Patrol issued a Blue Alert after the shooting, which happened in Algona at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota said several agencies helped to arrest the suspect, 43-year-old Kyle Ricke.

“Our thoughts and prayers are for the family, friends, Algona Police Department and community of Algona, Iowa, with heartbreaking news of the Algona Police Officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty last night,” the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post on X, former Twitter.

KCCI reports Ricke was in court hours before the Wednesday night shooting.

He was charged with third-degree harassment after sending dozens of text messages and trying to call his ex multiple times within a two-hour span Aug. 23, according to court documents.

An officer reportedly told Ricke not to contact the woman again or he’d be charged with harassment. The woman told police Ricke had sent her more text messages and emails just four days later.

Officers said Ricke admitted to contacting the woman.

He was charged with third-degree harassment Aug. 28, but bonded out of the Kossuth County Jail the next day.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Giglio
Missing Vermont woman found dead
An Upper Valley teen faces multiple charges after police say he stole a commercial truck in New...
Police say teen stole truck in New Hampshire and trailer in Vermont
Police are investigating two suspicious incidents at the University of Vermont. - File photo
Police investigating after suspicious man spotted near UVM
Classes were canceled Wednesday at the Coventry Village School after carbon monoxide exposure...
Carbon monoxide exposure sends Vermont students to hospital
Crews battle flames at the Mill River Lumber building
North Clarendon lumber mill damaged in fire

Latest News

The foundation of a house remains crumbled in Highland Falls, N.Y., Aug. 10, 2023, following...
As climate risks increase, New York could require flood disclosures in home sales
The lawsuit says that the day was “unseasonably warm,” and the coroner left the body in a body...
Coroner accused of leaving body in hot SUV overnight, lawsuit says
Denise Reilly-Hughes and Jason Batchelder - File photo
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott appoints 2 to lead key state agencies
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says a new bipartisan bill will help address the nation’s shortage...
New Sanders bill to address nation’s shortage of health care workers