Scanlan says no legal basis to keep Trump off New Hampshire ballot

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - An attempt to keep former President Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot in New Hampshire has fallen on deaf ears.

Groups in some states have filed claims arguing someone charged with insurrection can’t hold federal office, citing the 14th Amendment. Section three of that amendment states that no one can hold federal office in the U.S. if they “have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.”

New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan said that as long as candidates meet the conditions in Article 2 of the Constitution, they can run. He also said the 14th Amendment doesn’t play a role in this part of the election cycle.

“Right now, we’re in the delegate selection mode. Those delegates will go to the national convention and anything can happen there. And so I just think that this is not the place to be going through this exercise,” said Scanlan, R-N.H. Secretary of State.

The qualifications for office as written in the second article state a candidate must be at least 35, a natural-born citizen and have resided in the U.S. for the last 14 years.

Scanlan also says the decision to keep a candidate off the primary ballot in New Hampshire would have to come from the Supreme Court.

