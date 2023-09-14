Suspicious package closes US-Canada border crossing in Derby Line
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DERBY LINE, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S.-Canada border crossing in Derby Line is closed because of a suspicious package.
A spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection says CBP responded to a threat regarding a suspicious package and confirmed the port of entry is closed.
Traffic is being diverted to other crossings like Route 5, Beebe Plain and Norton.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.