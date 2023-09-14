How to help
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott appoints 2 to lead key state agencies

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Thursday announced two new cabinet members to lead key state agencies.

The governor appointed Denise Reilly-Hughes to lead the Agency of Digital Services which focuses on data, security and information technology services.

Reilly-Hughes has been the interim secretary since July, following the retirement of former secretary Shawn Nailor.

And Jason Batchelder was appointed as the new commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation.

Batchelder was colonel of the Vermont Fish and Game Warden Service until he retired last year.

