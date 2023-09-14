Vt. man arrested after skipping sentencing for plea deal in fatal crash
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland County prosecutor says a Vermont man who skipped out on his sentencing date in court was arrested hours later after a warrant was issued.
Police say Gage Capen, 24, of Proctor, crashed a car in 2020, killing 18-year-old Kianna Peters.
Capen took a plea deal earlier this year, agreeing to plead guilty to three misdemeanor charges. The Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office was set to recommend a sentence of nine months to 4 years in jail.
Now, Capen is being held on $100,000 bail and his sentencing will be rescheduled.
