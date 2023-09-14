How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Welch accuses pharmaceutical companies of fear mongering

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s junior senator is calling out big pharma after the White House announced drug price negotiations.

Peter Welch says pharmaceutical companies are fear mongering because of the price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act.

The goal of those negotiations is to decrease the price of prescription drugs for seniors.

Welch says pharmaceutical companies are manipulating the lengths Americans will go to keep their family healthy.

“Pharma with their pushback, saying this is going to threaten innovation, it’s preying on those fears that all of us have about what will happen if we don’t do everything we can to help the that person we love,” said Welch.

Up to 60 medication prices can be negotiated by Medicare as per the Inflation Reduction Act. The drugs in the first round include insulin and medications to treat heart conditions.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judith Giglio
Missing Vermont woman found dead
Classes were canceled Wednesday at the Coventry Village School after carbon monoxide exposure...
Carbon monoxide exposure sends Vermont students to hospital
Police are investigating two suspicious incidents at the University of Vermont. - File photo
Police investigating after suspicious man spotted near UVM
An Upper Valley teen faces multiple charges after police say he stole a commercial truck in New...
Police say teen stole truck in New Hampshire and trailer in Vermont
Crews battle flames at the Mill River Lumber building
North Clarendon lumber mill damaged in fire

Latest News

Vermont’s junior senator is calling out big pharma after the White House announced drug price...
Welch accuses pharmaceutical companies of fear mongering
Colchester Police
Entire Colchester School District closed amid threat to middle school
No school for students in the Colchester School District this morning.
Entire Colchester School District closed amid threat to middle school
FILE
How Vermont helps new refugees resettle in the state