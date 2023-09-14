Welch accuses pharmaceutical companies of fear mongering

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s junior senator is calling out big pharma after the White House announced drug price negotiations.

Peter Welch says pharmaceutical companies are fear mongering because of the price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act.

The goal of those negotiations is to decrease the price of prescription drugs for seniors.

Welch says pharmaceutical companies are manipulating the lengths Americans will go to keep their family healthy.

“Pharma with their pushback, saying this is going to threaten innovation, it’s preying on those fears that all of us have about what will happen if we don’t do everything we can to help the that person we love,” said Welch.

Up to 60 medication prices can be negotiated by Medicare as per the Inflation Reduction Act. The drugs in the first round include insulin and medications to treat heart conditions.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.