WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski’s police chief says he plans to retire in December.

Chief Rick Hebert has led the department since 2014 and worked his way up the ranks starting in 1996.

Winooski’s city manager says a search will begin with the help of an advisory committee and community input.

