BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We have a pleasant stretch of early fall weather ahead. Hurricane Lee does make a close pass to New England this weekend, but thankfully we aren’t expecting any noteworthy impacts to our area.

High pressure building into the area will allow clearing tonight, setting the stage for a chilly start to Friday, especially in the Adirondacks and Northeast Kingdom. Some of those typical cold spots in the Adirondacks could see lows in the mid to upper 30s. Most of us will wake up to 40s with some lower 50s hanging on right along Lake Champlain.

Friday starts with plenty of sun. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 60s to near 70. We’ll see some high clouds begin to move in during the afternoon as the outer edge of Lee starts to get closer to New England.

The center of the storm is on pace to make landfall somewhere between the Maine/New Brunswick border and western Nova Scotia late Saturday. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for coastal Maine and Massachusetts for strong winds and high surf, but we won’t be seeing any of that here.

Lee will keep plenty of clouds around on Saturday and it will be a breezy day with northerly wind gusts in the 25 to 35 mph range, highest along and east of the Green Mountains. All of the heavy rain will stay well to our east. Most of the area should stay dry. If any light rain manages to reach us, it would likely be less than a couple tenths of an inch and contained to the Northeast Kingdom and points east into northern New Hampshire.

Lee will quickly move northeast and away from the area Sunday, allowing for a dry day with more sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Another system will slide through on Monday, bringing the chance for more widespread showers. After that, high pressure builds in and we’re in for a lovely stretch of September weather through most of next week!

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

