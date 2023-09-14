BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! Any morning fog out there this morning will burn off through the rest of the day. We will be left with a good amount of sunshine through the rest of our Thursday. A few clouds may mix in further north and in the upper elevations thanks to low pressure situated to our North in Canada. Temperatures will feel rather fall like in the 60s for most places. Speaking of fall, it will be clear and cool tonight, as some of the usual cooler valleys could fall back into the 30s elsewhere, we look to stay in the low to mid-40s.

Friday starts with sunshine, but high, thin clouds will begin to build in as Lee starts to make its arrival in our neck of the woods. Temperatures for Friday climb into the mid and upper 60s and lower 70s. Lee will continue to churn north this weekend into the Gulf of Maine towards the Canadian Maritimes.

Locally, Lee’s impacts should be pretty minimal. Most of us will notice the clouds on Saturday but remain dry. There could be a few spot showers on the Vermont and New Hampshire Border, but those will not amount to much. The most noticeable impact for all of us will probably be the breezy conditions with gusts between 20-40 MPH at times.

Lee departs, leaving us with nice weather for Sunday. Another frontal system will bring more showers on Monday. After that, it looks like we’ll set the stage for some nice, pleasant weather for a good portion of next week.

Have a great Thursday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.