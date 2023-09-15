2 months after devastating floods, many Ludlow businesses have reopened

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - Just months after flooding devastated the village of Ludlow, many businesses say their doors are open.

With an open sign outside, Greg Hart says his gift shop in downtown Ludlow, Blue Sky Trading Company, was spared by the flooding but the devastation has still had an impact.

“It washed out most of our summer business,” Hart said.

As the area rebuilds, people are making their way back into town.

“People definitely showing up, I think wanting to sort of support Ludlow and sort of, you know, help out where they can as far as patronizing and things like that,” Hart said.

Down the road, Patricia Raitanen at the Cookster says their business was also safe through the flooding, but it had an impact and took a few days for them to reopen.

“It’s crazy because deliveries have to be able to get to you and it wasn’t so easy for them,” she said.

Raitanen says during recovery efforts, her takeout kitchen has been busy.

“I’m for the working individuals. So they’re working hard. There’s a lot going on. And you know, people are just trying to pull it all back together again. And then tourism will come,” she said.

With recovery efforts continuing across town, progress is being made.

“We’re trying to get back to business as usual. We have a fall season, winter season coming up, so trying to get everything back on track,” Ludlow Town Manager Brendan McNamara said.

Challenges can still be seen. The Shaw’s grocery store was closed when we visited last month and it’s still closed today, along with other shops and restaurants. They are also still working on the infrastructure of the wastewater plant.

“So for visitors here, community members, they’re gonna see no difference. It’s really the operational side of things. It takes a little more for us to do but that’s part of the game at this point,” McNamara said.

While images of the July flooding are still vivid in many people’s minds, the message from the community is to be kind.

“Once we get a couple of more of the restaurants back online and things get back to a new normal both for foliage season, certainly ski season,” Hart said.

