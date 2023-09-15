How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Annual school snapshot finds Vt. students still not meeting academic targets

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Annual Snapshot of Vermont’s schools is out, and it shows while the state is doing well in some areas, students still aren’t meeting academic targets.

Sixteen schools were identified as needing extra help because they didn’t make enough progress year-to-year. They are eligible for more technical assistance and financial help to try to improve.

The state points out that 13 schools identified in 2019 as needing comprehensive support don’t anymore, which they say shows progress.

Interim Vermont Education Secretary Heather Bouchey says the program is designed to support, not punish struggling schools.

“Really to help our folks on the ground in schools and classrooms really target in on students that are struggling, that are not able to make progress as we would all hope they could or should,” Bouchey said.

As for academic performance, Bouchey points to the pandemic’s impact on students’ ability to show up ready to learn, but she acknowledges the state had issues with meeting academic targets even before COVID hit. She says they’re focusing on best practices to get students back up to speed.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Heather Bouchey.

Click here for the full Vermont Annual Snapshot.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Middle School
Shooting threat that closed Colchester schools deemed not credible
Gage Capen
Vt. man arrested after skipping sentencing for plea deal in fatal crash
An Upper Valley teen faces multiple charges after police say he stole a commercial truck in New...
Police say teen stole truck in New Hampshire and trailer in Vermont
The U.S.-Canada border crossing in Derby Line was closed on Thursday because of a suspicious...
Suspicious package closes US-Canada border crossing in Derby Line
Police are investigating two suspicious incidents at the University of Vermont. - File photo
Police investigating after suspicious man spotted near UVM

Latest News

The National Street Rod Association's 29th Northeast Street Rod Nationals rolled into Vermont...
They’re back! Street rods roll into Vermont for Northeast Street Rod Nationals
Montpelier’s district heat plant suffered minimal damage during the floods. And that has some...
Can Montpelier’s biomass heating plant help prevent future flooding woes?
What may be Vermont's most well-known corn maze finished second on a national list.
Vermont corn maze ranked 2nd in nation on national list
Law enforcement in Franklin County is rolling out a new tool used to subdue suspects using less...
Sheriff’s department unveils new tool to take down suspects with less lethal force
A nonprofit that serves adults in Vermont with developmental disabilities is now in good...
State reinstates license of nonprofit that serves disabled Vermonters