Annual school snapshot finds Vt. students still not meeting academic targets

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Annual Snapshot of Vermont’s schools is out, and it shows while the state is doing well in some areas, students still aren’t meeting academic targets.

Sixteen schools were identified as needing extra help because they didn’t make enough progress year-to-year. They are eligible for more technical assistance and financial help to try to improve.

The state points out that 13 schools identified in 2019 as needing comprehensive support don’t anymore, which they say shows progress.

Interim Vermont Education Secretary Heather Bouchey says the program is designed to support, not punish struggling schools.

“Really to help our folks on the ground in schools and classrooms really target in on students that are struggling, that are not able to make progress as we would all hope they could or should,” Bouchey said.

As for academic performance, Bouchey points to the pandemic’s impact on students’ ability to show up ready to learn, but she acknowledges the state had issues with meeting academic targets even before COVID hit. She says they’re focusing on best practices to get students back up to speed.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Heather Bouchey.

Click here for the full Vermont Annual Snapshot.

