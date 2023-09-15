Antlerless muzzleloader permits leftover after VTF&W lottery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People who missed the annual muzzleloader permit lottery have still got a shot at snagging one.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife says it has unallocated muzzleloader antlerless deer permits left as not enough people applied for the lottery. They are for antlerless only.

They’re good for use during the October 26th through 29th season and the regular December 2nd through 10th season.

They’re up for grabs for $10 on the department’s website.

