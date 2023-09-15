How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Antlerless muzzleloader permits leftover after VTF&W lottery

File Photo
File Photo(David Kenyon | source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People who missed the annual muzzleloader permit lottery have still got a shot at snagging one.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife says it has unallocated muzzleloader antlerless deer permits left as not enough people applied for the lottery. They are for antlerless only.

They’re good for use during the October 26th through 29th season and the regular December 2nd through 10th season.

They’re up for grabs for $10 on the department’s website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Middle School
Shooting threat that closed Colchester schools deemed not credible
An Upper Valley teen faces multiple charges after police say he stole a commercial truck in New...
Police say teen stole truck in New Hampshire and trailer in Vermont
Police are investigating two suspicious incidents at the University of Vermont. - File photo
Police investigating after suspicious man spotted near UVM
The U.S.-Canada border crossing in Derby Line was closed on Thursday because of a suspicious...
Suspicious package closes US-Canada border crossing in Derby Line
Colchester police say they received reports of a threat against the Colchester Middle School...
All Colchester schools closed Thursday due to threat

Latest News

File Photo
New bill would help farmers prevent erosion
File Photo
Senator Welch calls for more veterans protections from burn pits
File Photo
Vermont National Guard celebrates POW/MIA Recognition Day
File Photo
VTSU says fall enrollment numbers meet goal