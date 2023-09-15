How to help
The Big E gets underway in West Springfield, Ma.

The Big E
File Photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Ma. (WCAX) - The fair to end all fairs kicks off today in West Springfield, Ma., the Big E.

The annual event sets up shop at the Eastern States Exposition and runs for 17 days. The fair highlights contributions by all of New England’s states, including Vermont.

Aside from rides, games, and agricultural exhibits, it’s well-known for its concerts. This year includes Jimmy Eat World, Parker McCollum, and Third Eye Blind.

Vermont Day is scheduled for Saturday, September 23rd.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

