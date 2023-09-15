Can Montpelier’s biomass heating plant help prevent future flooding woes?

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Could the answer to making some of Montpelier’s utilities more flood-resilient be right under their feet? Montpelier’s district heat plant suffered minimal damage during the floods. And that has some wondering whether more buildings could be brought onto the system.

It has been almost a decade since the biomass heating plant behind the DMV in Montpelier came online.

“People are looking at raising their boilers up. That’s an expensive alternative. I think there is a lot of potential for district heat to contribute to flood resiliency,” said Kurt Motyka, the director of Montpelier Public Works.

Motyka showed us inside the plant shared between the city and the state of Vermont. Right now, 18 municipal and privately owned buildings get their heat from a pair of wood chip boilers. Pipes run underneath State, Main, Langdon and other downtown streets and into buildings like the block at the end of State Street housing Bear Pond Books and Capitol Stationers.

One building owner recently gave us a look.

“It’s not very cost-effective but it’s nice to not have a boiler. And it’s reliable,” said Tim Heney, a property owner and Montpelier city councilor.

Officials see the heat plant as a way to make Montpelier flood-resilient. They say there’s capacity to double the amount of buildings on the system to 36 which would make it cheaper for everyone.

“If we would get five, six more customers, then it really gets to be an affordable option in the long term,” Motyka said.

But there’s disagreement over whether that capacity exists.

“Really what we want to do is ensure that we always have a capacity to provide reliable heat,” said Jennifer Fitch, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services.

Under an agreement between the state and Montpelier, the city gets up to 24% of the plant’s capacity, assuming both wood chip burners are firing. There’s also a backup oil generator, and leaders say they need to keep capacity in reserve in case of an emergency.

“When we talk about reserve capacity it’s really more around what is functioning in the heat plant at the time and planning for the worst scenario,” Fitch said.

Montpelier is one community looking to build back better and plan for the next flood.

“What we’re now in is this period of indecision of whether or not to move ahead with what type of investment to make in that building to be prepared for winter,” said Matt Cota of Meadow Hill Consulting, who works with heating and cooling contractors.

Cota says hooking up to district heat will also take time and engineering, including weatherizing older buildings. And he notes the days are already getting colder.

“The calendar keeps changing and we certainly want to be able to get into homes and businesses and make sure they have heat and hot water,” Cota said.

The goal of the entire plant was to make heating the downtown more eco-friendly. Now that heating oil prices are ticking up in recent years, city leaders are hopeful and say bringing more people into the heating system will pay off in the long run.

