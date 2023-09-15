How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Consumers urged to ‘immediately stop’ using certain infant sling carriers due to safety concerns

The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery,...
The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery, Gotydi, Musuos, N\C, Topboutique and Vera Natura do not meet federal safety requirements.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Federal officials are urging people to stop using specific infant carriers “immediately” over concerns for suffocation or injuries from falling out.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday the specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery, Gotydi, Musuos, N\C, Topboutique and Vera Natura do not meet federal safety requirements.

The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery,...
The specific sling carriers sold under the brand names Biayxms, Brottfor, Carolily Finery, Gotydi, Musuos, N\C, Topboutique and Vera Natura do not meet federal safety requirements.

The sling carriers were sold on several websites, including Walmart, Amazon and Trendy Household.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the items do not include any brand labeling.

The carriers are navy on the outside with varying patterns or colors on the interior.

The carriers are navy on the outside with varying patterns or colors on the interior.
The carriers are navy on the outside with varying patterns or colors on the interior.(United States Consumer Product Safety COmmission)

The company has not responded to the safety commission’s request for a product recall.

Consumers with one of the slings in violation are urged to cut the straps of the carrier to prevent future use and throw the product away.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Middle School
Shooting threat that closed Colchester schools deemed not credible
An Upper Valley teen faces multiple charges after police say he stole a commercial truck in New...
Police say teen stole truck in New Hampshire and trailer in Vermont
Police are investigating two suspicious incidents at the University of Vermont. - File photo
Police investigating after suspicious man spotted near UVM
The U.S.-Canada border crossing in Derby Line was closed on Thursday because of a suspicious...
Suspicious package closes US-Canada border crossing in Derby Line
Colchester police say they received reports of a threat against the Colchester Middle School...
All Colchester schools closed Thursday due to threat

Latest News

File Photo
Antlerless muzzleloader permits leftover after VTF&W lottery
People look for survivors in Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept.13, 2023. Search teams are combing...
Libya seals off flooded city so searchers can look for 10,000 missing after death toll passes 11,000
The United Auto Workers union is on strike against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis....
Strike: United Auto Workers contract runs out
FILE - Marine Maj. Joshua Mast and his wife, Stephanie, arrive at Circuit Court, Thursday,...
Secret records: Government says Marine’s adoption of Afghan orphan seen as abduction, must be undone
File Photo
New bill would help farmers prevent erosion