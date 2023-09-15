How to help
Driver reaches plea deal in crash that killed 2 Vermont teens

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The woman charged in connection with a crash that killed two Vermont teens has reached a plea deal with state prosecutors.

In that February 2022 crash, police said Katelyn Deslandes crossed the center line on Route 105 in Charleston and hit another vehicle head-on. That car was driven by Logan Cota, 18, of Charleston. Cota and his passenger, Taylor Warren, also 18 and of Charleston, died at the scene. Police say neither were wearing seat belts at the time.

Prosecutors said Deslandes admitted to using heroin within 24 hours of the crash. But defense attorney Kelly Green told WCAX News the state could not prove Deslandes was impaired at the time of the crash, so the charges were reduced from felonies to misdemeanors.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

