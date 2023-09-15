How to help
Fall tourism picking up in the region

Fall tourists shop in downtown Woodstock.
Fall tourists shop in downtown Woodstock.(wcax)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - Fall tourism traffic in Vermont is beginning to pick up which is a welcome sight to communities that rely on those important tourism dollars.

That includes the town of Woodstock. While it is still early in the season, there are noticeably more people walking up and down Main Street and shopping in stores. Officials at the local chamber of commerce say they expect foot traffic to more than quadruple this fall, compared to the summer months.

“I am always happy to see people and people ask how lucky are you to get to live here and I think that is how most of us feel that we get to live in such a beautiful community and to welcome people here,” said Beth Finlayson, the executive director of the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce.

One place where tourists will not be welcome this fall is the Sleepy Hollow Farm in Woodstock. Beginning next Saturday, Sept. 23, the road leading to the iconic farm will be closed for three weeks. It comes after neighbors complained that for years, too many people have been traveling to the farm to take pictures during foliage season.

