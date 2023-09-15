How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New bill would help farmers prevent erosion

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Vermont’s Congressional Delegation is trying to help farmers build back stronger from flooding and keep crops safe from future washouts.

Sen. Welch and Sanders, as well as Congresswoman Balint, introduced the Building Up Farmland Frontiers for Ecological Resilience, or BUFFER Act.

The act would make sure that farmers nationwide could use funding from the Conservation Reserve Program to implement things like buffer zones, and other means for protecting farmlands from flooding, erosion, or water pollution.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colchester Middle School
Shooting threat that closed Colchester schools deemed not credible
An Upper Valley teen faces multiple charges after police say he stole a commercial truck in New...
Police say teen stole truck in New Hampshire and trailer in Vermont
Police are investigating two suspicious incidents at the University of Vermont. - File photo
Police investigating after suspicious man spotted near UVM
The U.S.-Canada border crossing in Derby Line was closed on Thursday because of a suspicious...
Suspicious package closes US-Canada border crossing in Derby Line
Colchester police say they received reports of a threat against the Colchester Middle School...
All Colchester schools closed Thursday due to threat

Latest News

File Photo
Antlerless muzzleloader permits leftover after VTF&W lottery
File Photo
Senator Welch calls for more veterans protections from burn pits
File Photo
Vermont National Guard celebrates POW/MIA Recognition Day
File Photo
VTSU says fall enrollment numbers meet goal