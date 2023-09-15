New bill would help farmers prevent erosion

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Vermont’s Congressional Delegation is trying to help farmers build back stronger from flooding and keep crops safe from future washouts.

Sen. Welch and Sanders, as well as Congresswoman Balint, introduced the Building Up Farmland Frontiers for Ecological Resilience, or BUFFER Act.

The act would make sure that farmers nationwide could use funding from the Conservation Reserve Program to implement things like buffer zones, and other means for protecting farmlands from flooding, erosion, or water pollution.

