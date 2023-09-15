New book examines Vermont’s history of eugenics

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new book examines Vermont’s history with a tough topic-- eugenics.

Eugenics is defined as an effort to get rid of traits within the human population that are seen as less desirable. It was frequently used to target certain racial or ethnic groups, or people with disabilities.

Vermont is still grappling with that history.

Currently, Middlebury College is being sued over its decision to remove former governor John Mead’s name from a chapel on campus because of his role in advancing eugenics policy.

“It’s really something that’s up to the state and the private institutions on how to understand this history and how to respond to it. It’s not something that has been forgotten by Vermont. It’s not a forgotten history. It’s still, in some cases and for parts, the policy is still well within living memory,” author Mercedes de Guardiola said.

De Guardiola says she wants to see more education about the state’s eugenics past. She hopes her book is a step toward that.

“Vermont for the Vermonters: The History of Eugenics in the Green Mountain State” comes out later this month.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full conversation with Mercedes de Guardiola.

