New York troopers join Special Olympics torch run in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The New York State Police’s Troop B division took part in the Special Olympics torch run in Plattsburgh Friday.

Police were joined by students who cheered them on as they made the trek toward City Hall.

Joining them was Troop B’s new commander, Maj. Brent Davison, who says they are also running to honor two fallen officers who died from health complications caused by the Sep. 11 attacks.

Davison says the athletes who participate in the Special Olympics are an inspiration to law enforcement.

“They encourage us and inspire us by their courage and efforts to be the best athletes they can and at the same time, if it is appropriate, if we have people that have fallen, we run for them, too, so it gives us a chance to once again honor them, their families and their service,” Davison said.

Click here for more on Special Olympics New York and how you can donate.

Click here for Special Olympics Vermont.

