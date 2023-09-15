N.H. Sen. Hassan recognizes Concussion Awareness Day

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - A New Hampshire senator is raising awareness for head injuries.

Senator Maggie Hassan recognizes National Concussion Awareness Day on Friday. Hassan focused on concussion awareness when she was governor, thanks to the advocacy of a student who got a concussion in high school.

Hassan created concussion awareness day in New Hampshire in 2016, and on a national level in 2019.

The event encourages awareness and raises money for research and prevention.

